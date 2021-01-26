Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Main First Bank upgraded Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,012. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. Puma has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

