Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SHL. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.31 ($50.95).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) stock traded down €0.93 ($1.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €43.80 ($51.53). The stock had a trading volume of 737,086 shares. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12 month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

