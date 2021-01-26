Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $119.37

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $119.37 and traded as high as $121.05. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $119.55, with a volume of 4,186,183 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 119.37.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.