Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

