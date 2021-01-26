Royale Finance Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00050980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00129464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00278815 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00070016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00068535 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036708 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

Royale Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

