(RSI) (NYSE:RSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of (RSI) (NYSE:RSI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RSI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on (RSI) in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of (RSI) in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

(RSI) stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. (RSI) has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $26.55.

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc

