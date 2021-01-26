Rupiah Token (IDRT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.17 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $1.03 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00070344 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.27 or 0.00822661 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007103 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049217 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.93 or 0.04271321 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015430 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017426 BTC.
Rupiah Token Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “
Buying and Selling Rupiah Token
Rupiah Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
