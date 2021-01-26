Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $197,532.75

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $197,532.75 and $367.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,192.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,341.78 or 0.04167983 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00417517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.21 or 0.01330168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.16 or 0.00540999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00428482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00268371 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00022876 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 26,972,720 coins and its circulating supply is 26,855,407 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

