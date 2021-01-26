S4FE (S4F) Price Tops $0.0157 on Top Exchanges

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, S4FE has traded up 62.8% against the dollar. One S4FE coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. S4FE has a market cap of $14.03 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00070963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.02 or 0.00852284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00052110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.19 or 0.04439686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017704 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4F is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

S4FE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

