SAFE DEAL Price Tops $8.34 on Top Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 28.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 40% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $236,370.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $8.34 or 0.00025959 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00052829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00127485 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00072168 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00280352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00069061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038075 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

