Safe Hits Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Safe has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $112,580.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001065 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 96.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.