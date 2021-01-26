SafeCapital Price Tops $0.0209 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $38,762.33 and $1.29 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 83% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001606 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

