SafeCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $64.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $664,302.98 and approximately $64.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,089.88 or 0.99982574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00023867 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00324095 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.18 or 0.00666273 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00174565 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002032 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00031281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00031378 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars.

