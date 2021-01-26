SafeCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $95.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $663,075.34 and $95.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,738.53 or 0.99633846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00023180 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.18 or 0.00713171 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00318936 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00179441 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002485 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001995 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032527 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004073 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.