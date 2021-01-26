SafeInsure Achieves Market Cap of $174,749.88 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $174,749.88 and $1.23 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014147 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 76.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002262 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,175,669 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

