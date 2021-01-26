Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s stock price was down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.08 and last traded at $83.48. Approximately 695,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 518,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.82.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.48) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.