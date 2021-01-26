Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SAPMY traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. 321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455. Saipem has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $8.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

