salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,563 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 3.9% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $37,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,592 shares of company stock worth $25,524,938. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

CRM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.67. The company had a trading volume of 149,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,425. The company has a market capitalization of $206.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.03. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

