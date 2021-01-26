SALT Market Capitalization Hits $33.12 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, SALT has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $33.12 million and approximately $68,192.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001304 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00070680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00845664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.17 or 0.04534165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017555 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

