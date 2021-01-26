Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.53

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and traded as high as $9.54. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 1,693 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SFRGY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.