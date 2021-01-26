Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 333.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 0.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.19. The stock had a trading volume of 234,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,172,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $712.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.78.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

