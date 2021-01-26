Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after buying an additional 1,518,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,664,000 after purchasing an additional 431,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,249,000 after purchasing an additional 424,904 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 314,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,679,000 after purchasing an additional 204,609 shares during the period.

ARKK traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,192. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $149.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average is $103.02.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

