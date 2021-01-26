Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,854 shares of company stock valued at $154,997,378 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.31.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $328.01. 64,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,927. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.94 and a 200-day moving average of $331.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.