Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Sandvik has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sandvik in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sandvik by 24.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

