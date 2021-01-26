Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SDVKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Sandvik has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.
About Sandvik
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.