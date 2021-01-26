Sarah Hollis Winkler Sells 10,317 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 10,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $146,707.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,998.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.45. 1,807,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,286. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 3.02.
GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GNMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.
About GenMark Diagnostics
GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.
