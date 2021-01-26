Sarah Hollis Winkler Sells 10,317 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 10,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $146,707.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,998.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.45. 1,807,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,286. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 654,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 97,886 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

