Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.77

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and traded as high as $16.33. Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 194,126 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$814.63 million and a PE ratio of 28.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.45.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

About Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

