Sawyer & Company Inc Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 174.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,962,000. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 114,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

COP stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382,111. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of -37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

