Sawyer & Company Inc Invests $1.91 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,560 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 139,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,569.9% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 56,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.66. 441,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,115,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

