Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 860 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,143 shares of company stock worth $45,055,720. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.75. The stock had a trading volume of 67,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,155. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.21.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

