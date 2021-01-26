ScanSource (SCSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $757.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ScanSource to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ScanSource alerts:

SCSC opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $35.96.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $108,982.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,872.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $69,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,082 shares of company stock valued at $393,644 over the last 90 days. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.