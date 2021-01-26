Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oddo Bhf raised Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of SCFLF stock remained flat at $$7.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. Equities analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

