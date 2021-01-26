Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.50 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 102,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,040,910. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 131.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 42.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

