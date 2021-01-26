Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Argus from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

SLB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,040,910. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,204 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 330,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schlumberger by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

