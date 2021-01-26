Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.
SNDR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, 140166 cut shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.
Shares of SNDR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.98. 5,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. Schneider National has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Schneider National by 4,130.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 184,390 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $106,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
