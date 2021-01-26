Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.

SNDR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, 140166 cut shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Shares of SNDR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.98. 5,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. Schneider National has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Schneider National by 4,130.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 184,390 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $106,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

