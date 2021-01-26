Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Rating Lowered by 140166

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by investment analysts at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. 140166’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.31.
Shares of SNDR opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
