Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Rating Lowered by 140166

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by investment analysts at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. 140166’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.31.

Shares of SNDR opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

