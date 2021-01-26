Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.00

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 57 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Schroders alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.