Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $117.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Schrödinger traded as high as $100.56 and last traded at $99.94, with a volume of 8037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.16.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $5,923,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $265,518.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,518.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,236,664 shares of company stock valued at $137,541,811 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $67.60.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

