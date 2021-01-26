Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$55.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

