Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,232,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.60. 751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,917. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $72.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79.

