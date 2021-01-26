Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,045 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.33. 4,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,917. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average of $60.79.

