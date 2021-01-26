Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 649.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $844,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 89,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $747,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $96.95 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.99.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

