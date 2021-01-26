Scotiabank Increases K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to $8.75

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $8.50 to $8.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNTNF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial began coverage on K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

KNTNF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 136,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,772. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.71.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

