Scotiabank Lowers Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target to $0.30

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $0.40 to $0.30 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Sherritt International from $0.30 to $0.35 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

SHERF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. 246,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,361. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.48.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

