Scrypta (LYRA) Achieves Market Cap of $173,088.17

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 30.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $173,088.17 and $6.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scrypta has traded down 37.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013784 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,637,511 coins and its circulating supply is 15,837,511 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.