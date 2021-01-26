SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 185,000 Shares

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 185,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $1,374,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $2,628,560.00.

NASDAQ SCYX traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.72. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCYX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SCYNEXIS stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 427.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of SCYNEXIS worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

