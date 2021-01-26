SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Major Shareholder Sells $2,628,560.00 in Stock

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $2,628,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 185,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $1,374,550.00.

NASDAQ:SCYX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. 1,085,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,797. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $80.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.16.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SCYNEXIS stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of SCYNEXIS at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCYX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCYNEXIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

