Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.30

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.30 and traded as low as $24.50. Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) shares last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 81,150 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.12. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) news, Director Richard Carl Kraus sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.75, for a total transaction of C$29,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$714,067.20.

About Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

