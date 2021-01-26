Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.32

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.32 and traded as high as $20.18. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 544,960 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -278.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,275,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,887,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,233,000 after purchasing an additional 215,702 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 830,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 196,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

