Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Up 6%

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.91 and last traded at $64.86. 4,650,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 4,445,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $20,538,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,316,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,387,000 after buying an additional 194,167 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after buying an additional 1,800,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after buying an additional 1,060,846 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after buying an additional 384,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,734,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

