Security National Trust Co. Acquires 1,245 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $222.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,365. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $240.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.